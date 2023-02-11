A new managed workspace with its own bar and kitchen has opened in Leeds.

Department Leeds Dock is a four-floor venue able to accommodate individual professionals, start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises. The new facility boasts hot desks, resident desks, private studios, premium suites, and a bespoke enterprise floor. It also has its own podcasting studio, as well as meeting rooms, breakout areas, content studios and space to host events for business and leisure. The ground floor is an experimental social space named Department Store with a bar, kitchen and lifestyle pop-ups that are open to members of the public.

Anthony Powell, managing director of Department, said: “The way we work has changed considerably over recent years and that means our workspaces should too. Life is too short to be unfulfilled by what we spend the majority of our waking hours doing. So, we have created a destination for people to feel enjoyment from their place of work and where businesses can thrive.

“We bring human nature to business and with that an understanding of how modern businesses and their teams work. Leeds is home to many exciting businesses in the creative, media and tech industries, and we want to welcome them to Department Leeds Dock to join the likes of We Love This, Bobble Digital, Living Walls and Glean who we’re delighted to have join our community already. Our hospitality-led approach is at the heart of our workspace experience, with exceptional service, dedicated Community teams and member events to connect and inspire.”

Department Store will be celebrating its launch on Saturday 18th February with a day of brunch, lunch, dinner, DJs and masterclasses, and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

