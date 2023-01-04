The service usually uses two water taxis from Amsterdam to ferry passengers between a stop at the dock, near to the Royal Armouries museum, and a second at Granary Wharf, which is close to the south entrance of Leeds City Station.

However, its daily service has been suspended again today due to problems arising from the water levels. It is the sixth time that the service has been unable to run in the past week, with the only day of regular operation having been December 30.

Sharing an update for passengers, Leeds Dock posted on Twitter: “Please be aware that there are currently no water taxis running as the water levels are too high. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Leeds Dock water taxis. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe