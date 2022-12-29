News you can trust since 1890
The best-rated Leeds bars and pubs in 2022 according to Yorkshire Evening Post reviewers

From friendly local boozers to high-end rooftop bars, Leeds is home to some fantastic watering holes.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago

We’re lucky enough to get to review them here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, and these bars and pubs came away with the highest scores in 2022. Venues are given a score out of ten for drinks, atmosphere, service and value. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and they are presented here in descending order.

1. Best Leeds bars and pubs of 2022

Here are the best-rated Leeds bars and pubs according to YEP reviewers

Photo: National World

2. Eat Your Greens - 9

Eat Your Greens in New York Street, Leeds city centre, scored 9 for drinks, 9 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 8 for value

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Bankers Cat - 9

The Bankers Cat in Boar Lane, Leeds city centre, scored 10 for drinks, 9 for atmosphere, 9 for service and 8 for value

Photo: National World

4. Angelica - 8.75

Angelica, in Trinity Leeds, scored 8 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 9 for service and 8 for value

Photo: National World

