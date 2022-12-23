The Frankie & Benny’s branch in Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall, appears to have shut down and had its sign removed. It is also no longer listed as a branch on the chain’s restaurant. Elsewhere, craft beer and independent food traders hub Assembly Underground in Leeds city centre is set to close. Slap & Pickle Burgers had a base in the venue but announced on Instagram that today (December 23) marks Assembly Underground’s final day of trade.

The burger chain said: “After four years of burgers, beers and brilliance, it’s Assembly Underground’s final day of trade today - which of course means it’s your last chance to come and see us in-house. We’ve been there from the start, and it’s been great to have you there with us.”

It is not the first kitchen residency Slap & Pickle have lost in Leeds, as they have had to vacate Boar Lane bar Beer Hawk. The bar has closed and a sign placed in the window reads ‘Permanently closed! Apologies’.

Three venues have closed ahead of Christmas. Images: Google Street View

On Facebook, many users expressed their disappointment at the closure of Assembly Underground. Sonia Louise said: “Gutted, I love this place.” Another Facebook user, Hb H-b, said it was a shame the venue was closing down as it is a “great place”. Damien Stringer said: “Bit of a shame, I like this place. Don’t get to go as often as I’d like.” Eddy Hall said it was “sad news” that the venue would be closing its doors.

Similar sentiments were shared regarding Beer Hawk, and Facebook user Marc Larner said: “Can’t believe this, I loved this place.” Lisa Holmes simply said: “Nooooooooo!”. However, there was criticism aimed at Beer Hawk by some and Daoiri Eirimin O Laochdha posted: “Can’t say I was over impressed with beer or burger.”

