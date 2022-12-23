Frankie and Benny’s in Cardigan Fields Leisure Park appears to have shut down and had its sign removed, despite eyewitnesses seeing condiments and cutlery left on the tables.

A search on the New-York Italian-inspired chain’s website no longer lists the Kirkstall Road site as one of its restaurants, despite still boasting other Leeds locations in the White Rose Centre and Junction 27 retail park.

A YEP reader said: “It looked like they had all left at short notice with items still on tables and cleaning equipment left near the entrance.”

A YEP reader said it appeared that the restaurant had "closed suddenly".

It follows a story which broke in June 2020, when the BBC reported a group email sent to managers in the restaurant’s parent company, The Restaurant Group PLC, warned some sites may no longer be viable due to the impact of Covid 19.