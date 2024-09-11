Blades Hair Care Beeston: Leeds salon put up for sale at £27,000 after 30 years
Blades Hair Care, located on Beeston Road, Beeston, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £27,000.
After nearly 30 years under the same ownership, the hair salon has been brought to the market by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.
The ad listing said: “An opportunity to acquire this long established hair salon which has been operated by our clients since 1994 - retirement sale.
“Comprising ground floor glass fronted salon with reception and customer waiting area, three dressing out points, single backwash and two drying stations.”
The property also features a split level to a secondary salon area with a further three dressing out points and further backwash station.
Complete with nail bar, the lower ground floor provides staff room which has previously been used as a beauty treatment room.
It is listed for sale at £27,000 with an annual turnover of £63,374. Net profits have not been disclosed.
