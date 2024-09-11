A Leeds hair salon has been put up for sale after 30 years.

Blades Hair Care, located on Beeston Road, Beeston, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £27,000.

After nearly 30 years under the same ownership, the hair salon has been brought to the market by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

Blades Hair Care has been put up for sale at an asking price of £27,000. | James Hardisty

The ad listing said: “An opportunity to acquire this long established hair salon which has been operated by our clients since 1994 - retirement sale.

“Comprising ground floor glass fronted salon with reception and customer waiting area, three dressing out points, single backwash and two drying stations.”

The property also features a split level to a secondary salon area with a further three dressing out points and further backwash station.

Complete with nail bar, the lower ground floor provides staff room which has previously been used as a beauty treatment room.

It is listed for sale at £27,000 with an annual turnover of £63,374. Net profits have not been disclosed.