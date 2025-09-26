A highly-rated wine bar in Leeds city centre has been put up for sale

The Decanter, located on Park Row, Leeds, has been listed for sale at an asking price of £75,000 by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

Rated 4.4-stars from 462 Google reviews, the bar has traded very successfully for almost 12 years and has established a great following of regular patrons, through its popular snack menu, bottomless brunch offering, wine tastings and cocktail masterclasses.

The Decanter, located on Park Row, Leeds, has been listed for sale at an asking price of £75,000. | Simon Hulme

The ad listing said: “Currently only opening evenings during the week and noon till late on weekends, there is obvious potential to attract more daytime trade from the colossal footfall of shoppers and business people visiting the city.

“The demand to hire the venue for private celebrations is very strong and provides an excellent additional revenue stream. The business name is trademark protected and available by separate negotiation.”

Featuring seating for 75, the bespoke built, glazed wine room is a fantastic feature of the bar. Outside seating and serving is permitted.

The Decanter achieves an annual turnover of £316,963.Net profits have not been disclosed.