White Rose Leeds: 19 best-rated restaurants and food outlets according to Google reviews

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds has plenty of restaurants and food outlets to satisfy your taste buds.
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Stores up and down the country faced closure following the Covid-19 pandemic and many at the White Rose Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds were no different. Iconic names like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators, while even the fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good. But for every closure there has been a new opening to celebrate.

Last October, the White Rose celebrated the opening of the Scribbling Mill, an all new £950,000 Wetherspoons pub, and in May, the White Rose presented the grand opening of its new 97,000 square foot, M&S megastore.

With plenty of flavours to choose from, the White Rose remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Here are the 19 best-rated restaurants and food outlets according to Google reviews...

1. Best-rated White Rose food outlets according to Google reviews

2. KFC - 2.5 stars

3. Spud U Like - 2.7 stars

4. McDonalds - 3.6 stars

