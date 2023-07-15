11 new shops and restaurants opening at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Many stores up and down the country have faced closure following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and many at the White Rose were no different. Huge high street names like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators in recent years, while even fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good. But for every closure there has been a new opening to celebrate.

Last October, the White Rose celebrated the opening of the Scribbling Mill, an all new Wetherspoons pub, named in honour of local heritage site “Crank Mill”. The popular pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant.

And in May, the White Rose presented the grand opening of an all new 97,000 square foot, M&S megastore. These are just two of a number of new openings at the popular site.

So without further ado, here are 11 shops and restaurants that recently opened their doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre...

M&S megastore Opening in May, the hotly anticipated megastore moved into the large premises vacated by Debenhams.

The Scribbling Mill - Wetherspoons The Scribbling Mill celebrated its official opening in October after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant.

The Works The art, craft, book and stationery retailer, The Works, officially opened its doors last summer.