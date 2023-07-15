Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

11 new shops and restaurants opening at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Many stores up and down the country have faced closure following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and many at the White Rose were no different. Huge high street names like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators in recent years, while even fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good. But for every closure there has been a new opening to celebrate.

Last October, the White Rose celebrated the opening of the Scribbling Mill, an all new Wetherspoons pub, named in honour of local heritage site “Crank Mill”. The popular pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant.

And in May, the White Rose presented the grand opening of an all new 97,000 square foot, M&S megastore. These are just two of a number of new openings at the popular site.

So without further ado, here are 11 shops and restaurants that recently opened their doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre...

Here are 11 shops and restaurants that recently opened their doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre...

1. New White Rose openings

Here are 11 shops and restaurants that recently opened their doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre... Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Opening in May, the hotly anticipated megastore moved into the large premises vacated by Debenhams.

2. M&S megastore

Opening in May, the hotly anticipated megastore moved into the large premises vacated by Debenhams. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The Scribbling Mill celebrated its official opening in October after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant.

3. The Scribbling Mill - Wetherspoons

The Scribbling Mill celebrated its official opening in October after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The art, craft, book and stationery retailer, The Works, officially opened its doors last summer.

4. The Works

The art, craft, book and stationery retailer, The Works, officially opened its doors last summer. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:White Rose Shopping CentreDisneyDebenhams