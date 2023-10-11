Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wetherby Lidl: Fresh support for new Leeds supermarket as multi-million pound plans gain momentum

Plans to build a brand new Lidl store in Wetherby are gaining fresh momentum after more than 820 local residents signed a petition.
By Alex Grant
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
In March, Lidl GB and Springfield Healthcare resubmitted plans to build a new 1,392 square metre supermarket, an 84-bed care home and eight senior living eco-homes for the over 55s at the former Mercure Hotel site off Leeds Road, Wetherby.

Over 820 locals have now signed a petition or sent letters in support to Leeds City Council. Despite this support however, the application has been recommended for refusal by planning officers and the applicant is encouraging households to ensure their voices are heard ahead of the plans going to committee next week.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Liam Schofield, commented: “There is widespread support for the development, and we’re incredibly grateful to the local community who continue to come out and back the plans. Given this strong support, we were naturally disappointed to hear that planning officers have recommended the application is refused.

Support for a new Lidl store and care home at the former Mercure Hotel site in Wetherby is gaining momentum.Support for a new Lidl store and care home at the former Mercure Hotel site in Wetherby is gaining momentum.
"We want to ensure those living in the area have convenient access to our high-quality, affordable produce and would encourage as many people as possible to make sure their voices are heard by adding their names to the petition.”

The supermarket giant initially unveiled plans last year, claiming more than 70 per cent of respondents were in support. However, some local residents hit back, claiming the site would be “marred” by a Lidl and the plans were later scrapped. The retailer was then accused of “playing games with the system” after resubmitting plans a little over two months later.

Provided by Springfield Healthcare, the footprint and layout of the care home and eco-homes have been carefully considered to respond to local surroundings, including four individually designed gardens for residents to use with a variety of care needs, including dementia.

Graeme Lee, CEO of Springfield Healthcare Group added: “As well a new Lidl store and much needed elderly care and senior living accommodation on this site, the plans would also regenerate this key gateway into Wetherby, creating local jobs and representing a significant boost to the local economy.”

If approved, the multi-million pound investment will create around 160 new full and part-time jobs for the local economy.

