Wetherby Lidl: Supermarket giant scraps plans for new Leeds store after residents backlash
Plans to build a brand new Lidl store in Wetherby have been scrapped after developers faced a local backlash.
Blueprints for the Mercure Wetherby site off Leeds Road were submitted to Leeds City Council in October, and also included a care home and senior living accommodation.
The supermarket giant announced the plans last year, claiming more than 70 per cent of respondents were in support. However, some local residents hit back, claiming the site would be “marred” by the site of a Lidl.
Plans included a 1,392 square metre sales area, in-store bakery and customer toilets. It would have also featured solar panels installed on the roof, while excess heat from the refrigeration system would heat the store.
In a statement provided to the YEP, the supermarket confirmed that plans had been withdrawn for the time being.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm our plans for a new Lidl store on Leeds Road have been withdrawn following feedback from Leeds Council.
"Given the groundswell of support from the local community in Wetherby, we want to ensure that all feedback from the Council is addressed prior to resubmitting our application.”
Local group, Better Wetherby, led the local objections to the plans raising concerns that another major supermarket would have “a significant adverse impact on the vitality and viability of Wetherby town centre.”
"The town is already well served with many excellent independent shops along with two supermarkets – Morrisons and ALDI – and food stores such as Marks and Spencer, the Co-op and Sainsburys Local", the group explained.
Detailed plans can be viewed via the Leeds City Council planning portal, by searching the reference code 22/06966.