The resubmission, for the Mercure Wetherby Hotel site, follows further technical work being undertaken to address points raised by planning officers including additional tree planting.

The supermarket giant announced the plans last year, claiming more than 70 per cent of respondents were in support. However, some local residents hit back, claiming the site would be “marred” by a Lidl.

Plans include a new supermarket with a 1,392 square metre sales area featuring Lidl’s much loved in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing facilities. The scheme includes the company’s latest design specifications such as sustainable measures like solar panels on the roof and rapid Electric Vehicle charging points in the car park.

A detailed landscaping scheme is included, with significant new tree planting and a landscape buffer to help screen the Lidl store from surrounding properties, this means that the store would not be visible from the roundabout.

The plans also include an 84-bed care home and eight senior living eco-homes for the over 55s, provided by Springfield Healthcare. The footprint and layout of the care home and eco-homes were carefully considered to respond to its surroundings, including four individually designed gardens for residents to use with a variety of care needs, including dementia.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB commented: “We are pleased to submit this updated planning application which would deliver a modern Lidl foodstore offering high quality produce at best value prices, enhance consumer choice and provide investment and greater shopping competition to Wetherby.

“We know there is significant community support for the scheme, with over 2,000 residents supporting during public consultation. We hope as many residents as possible ensure their voices are heard and register their support to Leeds Council.”

Graeme Lee of Springfield Healthcare added: “We are fully committed to delivering an innovative and exemplar care development to Wetherby at this site. The submitted plans have been carefully designed and will respond to an ever-increasing local need for high quality care provision.”