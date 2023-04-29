Lidl GB and Springfield Healthcare submitted an updated planning application for a new supermarket, care home and senior living accommodation for the Mercure Wetherby site off Leeds Road last month.

The supermarket giant announced plans to build a new megastore including a 1,392 square metre sales area, in-store bakery and customer toilets, last year, claiming more than 70 per cent of respondents were in support. Some local residents hit back however, claiming the site would be “marred” by a Lidl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans were officially withdrawn in January before being resubmitted two months later, which led to angry residents accusing the retailer of “playing games with the system” to try and ensure its passage.

The supermarket giant announced plans to build a new megastore including a 1,392 square metre sales area.

Local group, Better Wetherby, who have led the local objections to the plans, have now told the retailer to “pick a new site” as they prepare to launch a fresh objection campaign.

The group said: “Contrary to some views in the town, BW is not against a Lidl Store but is opposed to this site which is not allocated for Retail development in the Leeds Site Allocation Plan (SAP) or the Neighbourhood Plan for Wetherby, both of which are adopted plans with some life left to run before the next review.

"In our view this is simply the wrong site and the apparent attitude of Lidl of 'this is it take it or see you at Appeal', is regrettable for a company of their size. They have been advised there are other sites in town and the next move is up to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current plans for the site would see a multi-million pound development built, with significant new tree planting and a landscape buffer to help screen the Lidl store from surrounding properties built, alongside an 84-bed care home and eight senior living eco-homes for the over 55s, provided by Springfield Healthcare.