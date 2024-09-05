The asking price of a popular Italian restaurant for sale in Leeds has been cut.

Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, located on Bridge End, Leeds city centre, has been on the market for over 18 months.

Located just 300 yards from the Leeds Corn Exchange, the restaurant’s price has now been reduced significantly to £74,500 with all furniture and fixtures included.

Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has been on the market for over 18 months. | Simon Hulme

The ad listing said: “Over the years our clients have established an excellent reputation in Leeds and surrounding areas, attracting locals and those from further afield.

“We trust this will prove a resoundingly successful acquisition, especially for a dedicated owner proprietor to continue to exploit the full potential and derive maximum profits.”

Viva seats up to 45 covers, with an additional 35 covers on the lower ground floor and 25 covers to the front of the premises. There is also scope for “additional seating” to be introduced outside.

The restaurant also features a bar which is licenced to serve alcohol, a commercial kitchen and is wheelchair accessible.

Viva is reported to make an annual turnover of between £200k and £500k, although its net profits have not been disclosed.