Viva Leeds: Price of popular city centre Italian restaurant cut to £75,000 as attempts to sell continue
Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, located on Bridge End, Leeds city centre, has been on the market for over 18 months.
Ranked 46th out of 1,043 Leeds restaurants on TripAdvisor, the popular venue was originally placed on the market by Alan J Picken at an asking price of £124,950.
Located just 300 yards from the Leeds Corn Exchange, the restaurant’s price has now been reduced significantly to £74,500 with all furniture and fixtures included.
The ad listing said: “Over the years our clients have established an excellent reputation in Leeds and surrounding areas, attracting locals and those from further afield.
“We trust this will prove a resoundingly successful acquisition, especially for a dedicated owner proprietor to continue to exploit the full potential and derive maximum profits.”
Viva seats up to 45 covers, with an additional 35 covers on the lower ground floor and 25 covers to the front of the premises. There is also scope for “additional seating” to be introduced outside.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The restaurant also features a bar which is licenced to serve alcohol, a commercial kitchen and is wheelchair accessible.
Viva is reported to make an annual turnover of between £200k and £500k, although its net profits have not been disclosed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.