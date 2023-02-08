VIVA Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has been listed on Businesses For Sale with an asking price of £124,950. Located in Bridge End in the centre of Leeds, it is a short walk away from the Corn Exchange and is ranked 37th out of 1,094 Leeds restaurants on TripAdvisor.

Serving authentic Italian food, the restaurant is spacious and multi-fronted. VIVA seats up to 45 covers, with an additional 35 covers on the lower ground floor and 25 covers to the front of the premises. There is also scope for additional seating to be introduced outside, and the restaurant has a large commercial kitchen. The listing states the restaurant has been maintained to the “high exacting standards” of clients and has been fitted with valuable fixtures, fittings and equipment.

There is also a bar which is licenced to serve alcohol and the restaurant is wheelchair accessible. It is currently open between 5pm and 10pm between Monday and Thursday, and between 12pm and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, but is closed to customers on Sundays.

Serving authentic Italian food, the restaurant is spacious and multi-fronted. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The listing states the business has takings of £300,000 per year and a section of it reads: “We trust this will prove a resoundingly successful acquisition, especially for a dedicated owner proprietor to continue to exploit the full potential and derive maximum profits.”