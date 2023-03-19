This was my second time visiting Viva, a gorgeous little Italian restaurant tucked away on Bridge End. Me and my partner first stumbled across the place just a few short weeks ago, and as a testament to how good it is, we were already returning for seconds.

One of my favourite things about Viva is the decor. It feels traditional here; with quirky framed photographs dotted across the walls and warm wooden decor giving the place a real family feel.

Upon arrival, we were quickly seated at our favourite table-for-two spot at the back of the restaurant and given an extensive wine list to choose from. I went for the house red, while my partner opted for a light white wine. I’d tried their house red before and I was delighted to find it was fruity and warm, lacking the bitter acidity you often find in other house wines.

Little Oliver. Viva Bridge End, Leeds

We ordered a bruschetta to start the evening, sharing a plate so as to not fill up on bread and tomatoes before the main event. It was served to us quickly, with a generous amount of greens and olive oil drizzled on top. This was the same bruschetta we had ordered on our first visit; the bruschetta that cropped up in conversation for days afterwards thanks to its fantastic flavour.

For our mains, I chose the Tagliolini ai due Salmoni, a deliciously creamy salmon pasta with a touch of tomato. My partner dove into the specials menu, opting for a mixed seafood Tagliolini dish instead. Soon, our dishes were placed in front of us and from the first mouthful, we were in heaven. The salmon in my dish was cooked to perfection, flaking apart at each ginger touch of my fork. It was indulgent but balanced by the tart tomato, which gave it the most beautiful soft red colour.

To end our meal, we ordered a classic tiramisu. It’s often said you can judge an Italian restaurant by the quality of its tiramisu, and if this one was anything to go by, it’s clear this place deserves more than a gold star.

Factfile

Mixed seafood Tagliolini at Viva Leeds

Address: 9-11 Bridge End, Leeds LS1 7HG

Telephone: 0113 242 0185

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs: 5pm-10pm, Fri-Sat: 12pm-10pm, Sun: Closed

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10