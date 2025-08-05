Victoria Leeds: Viral luxury activewear brand ALO Yoga to open first Leeds city centre store
ALO Yoga , the premium fashion lifestyle brand renowned for luxury apparel rooted in mind-body wellness has officially signed on to open a new location at Redical’s Victoria Leeds.
Known for its elevated activewear, fashion-forward loungewear, and thoughtfully designed wellness essentials, the brand’s upcoming arrival will bring its signature studio-to-street experience to the North of England.
Founded in Los Angeles back in 2007, the brand went viral on social media gaining over 3.5 million Instagram followers.
Rachel Bradburn, Head of Leasing at Redical, said: “As an exceptional brand disrupting the activewear scene with an exciting product offering and a vast and dedicated online presence, ALO is exactly the type of brand we look for when expanding our premium brand mix at Victoria Leeds.
“This locating is highly anticipated amongst our fashion and wellness-conscious customers and further affirms Victoria Leeds’ leading position in the market.”
The new store will feature a curated selection of ALO’s most-loved collections across women’s and men’s categories - including activewear, outerwear, accessories, and wellness.
Inside, an industrial aesthetic is balanced by plants, warm wood accents, and soft daylight - hallmarks of ALO’s design ethos, consistently reflected across all of its locations. The space will invite guests into an environment that blends fashion, function, and mindful movement, rooted in the brand’s Southern California origins.
The newest location joins more than 150 ALO stores around the world, and follows the announcement that brand’s like Nobody’s Child, BYREDO, and TUMI, will all be opening stores at Victoria Leeds.
