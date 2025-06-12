A luxurious international travel and lifestyle retailer has chosen Leeds as the city to welcome its first store in the north of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tumi, which is known for its premium luggage and travel products, opened its doors at Victoria Leeds this week.

Luxurious international travel and lifestyle retailer Tumi has chosen Leeds as the city to welcome its first store in the north of England. | Tumi/Redical/Victoria Leeds

Bosses said that the move has bolstered the destination’s status as the go-to location for city debuts outside of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a minimalist interior spanning 517 sq ft, visitors will be able to peruse the new seasonal ranges - which include the option to personalise with premium in-store monogramming.

Deepak Patel, brand manager at Tumi, said: “As summer approaches and visitors prepare to jet off, now is the perfect time for us to launch our first northern store and doing so in partnership with Victoria Leeds will truly give Tumi the attention it deserves.

“As Victoria Leeds already possesses a stellar reputation, we can confidently proceed with the knowledge that we are sitting amongst retail’s best of the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Bradburn is head of leasing at Redical, which runs Victoria Leeds. She said: “Our ability to entice leading retailers looking to open milestone stores has been affirmed once more by Tumi’s opening in Victoria Quarter.

“The brand’s premium stock mirrors the quality of the tenants we continually secure, and we know that our gradual accumulation of leading retailers places us firmly a step above the rest.”

This opening follows the recent arrival of premium fashion retailer Nobody’s Child, which has seen the brand bring a selection of womenswear, accessories, and a newly launched range of footwear to Victoria Gate.