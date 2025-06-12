Tumi Victoria Leeds: Luxurious international travel brand opens first store in north of England
Tumi, which is known for its premium luggage and travel products, opened its doors at Victoria Leeds this week.
Bosses said that the move has bolstered the destination’s status as the go-to location for city debuts outside of London.
With a minimalist interior spanning 517 sq ft, visitors will be able to peruse the new seasonal ranges - which include the option to personalise with premium in-store monogramming.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Deepak Patel, brand manager at Tumi, said: “As summer approaches and visitors prepare to jet off, now is the perfect time for us to launch our first northern store and doing so in partnership with Victoria Leeds will truly give Tumi the attention it deserves.
“As Victoria Leeds already possesses a stellar reputation, we can confidently proceed with the knowledge that we are sitting amongst retail’s best of the best.”
Rachel Bradburn is head of leasing at Redical, which runs Victoria Leeds. She said: “Our ability to entice leading retailers looking to open milestone stores has been affirmed once more by Tumi’s opening in Victoria Quarter.
“The brand’s premium stock mirrors the quality of the tenants we continually secure, and we know that our gradual accumulation of leading retailers places us firmly a step above the rest.”
This opening follows the recent arrival of premium fashion retailer Nobody’s Child, which has seen the brand bring a selection of womenswear, accessories, and a newly launched range of footwear to Victoria Gate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.