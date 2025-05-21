Victoria Leeds: Luxury lifestyle and beauty brand Byredo to open first store outside London
Victoria Leeds, owned and operated by Redical, has announced that luxury lifestyle brand, Byredo, is set to open inside the Victoria Quarter, marking the brand’s first standalone location outside of London.
Following the brand’s success as a concession within Victoria Leeds’ Harvey Nichols, Byredo has signed for a 2,154 sq ft space in Victoria Quarter, and will stock an assortment of high-quality fragrance, makeup, home, leather goods, and accessories.
Rachel Bradburn, Leasing Director at Victoria Leeds, said: “The luxury nature of Byredo means they will be a perfect fit with our leading tenant mix. Yet another strategic brand decision to launch its first standalone store outside of London, Byredo’s flagship further cements Victoria Quarter as the go-to premier destination for luxury brands.
“We cannot wait to see what their new expanded space brings to the destination’s premium line-up.”
The space will allow the brand to offer true immersion in the brand universe for visitors and meet the growing demand for wellness products.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Byredo will also complement the destination’s already established self-care line-up and will be joining luxury skincare brand, Aesop, in Victoria Quarter, with the recent opening marking the brand’s North of England debut.
This debut follows the commitment of another first location in the North from womenswear retailer, Nobody’s Child, marking the brand’s second store outside of London. Affirming Victoria Leeds’ position as the go-to location for city debuts outside of London and regional firsts.