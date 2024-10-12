Ultra: Popular nightclub nestled just off Call Lane in Leeds city centre put up for sale for £150,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The leasehold of Ultra Nightclub has been put up for sale by leisure property specialists Fleurets.
The two-storey brick-built Grade II listed property is located on Hirst's Yard, an alleyway between Call Lane and Briggate and is part of a vibrant cluster of bars and clubs set in the historic, narrow cobbled streets within the Leeds Leeds Conservation Area.
Ultra has a capacity of 280 and comes with a 4am licence. It is being offered as a new 10-year free-of-tie lease with a guide price of £150,000.
Fleurets said the nightclub is a "high-quality, fully fitted venue" spanning the ground and first floors with additional ancillary space available in the basement and the attic.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
Simon Hall, Fleurets Director and Head of Agency North, commented: "Ultra Nightclub occupies a prime position within the Calls Lane late-night circuit, an area that has become a destination for Leeds nightlife.
"This property offers a rare opportunity for an operator to join an established and thriving scene.
"With its recent refurbishment, fully fitted interior, and the benefit of a Free of Tie lease, this property presents significant potential for a successful venture."
Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.