Published 12th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
A popular nightclub in Leeds city centre has been put on the market.

The leasehold of Ultra Nightclub has been put up for sale by leisure property specialists Fleurets.

The two-storey brick-built Grade II listed property is located on Hirst's Yard, an alleyway between Call Lane and Briggate and is part of a vibrant cluster of bars and clubs set in the historic, narrow cobbled streets within the Leeds Leeds Conservation Area.

The two-storey nightclub is located just off Boar Lane with access via Call Lane. | Fleurets

Ultra has a capacity of 280 and comes with a 4am licence. It is being offered as a new 10-year free-of-tie lease with a guide price of £150,000.

Fleurets said the nightclub is a "high-quality, fully fitted venue" spanning the ground and first floors with additional ancillary space available in the basement and the attic.

Simon Hall, Fleurets Director and Head of Agency North, commented: "Ultra Nightclub occupies a prime position within the Calls Lane late-night circuit, an area that has become a destination for Leeds nightlife.

"This property offers a rare opportunity for an operator to join an established and thriving scene.

The venue is fully fitted spanning the ground and first floor with ancillary space available in the basement and attic. | Fleurets

"With its recent refurbishment, fully fitted interior, and the benefit of a Free of Tie lease, this property presents significant potential for a successful venture."

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office.

