A popular nightclub in Leeds city centre has been put on the market.

The leasehold of Ultra Nightclub has been put up for sale by leisure property specialists Fleurets.

The two-storey brick-built Grade II listed property is located on Hirst's Yard, an alleyway between Call Lane and Briggate and is part of a vibrant cluster of bars and clubs set in the historic, narrow cobbled streets within the Leeds Leeds Conservation Area.

Ultra has a capacity of 280 and comes with a 4am licence. It is being offered as a new 10-year free-of-tie lease with a guide price of £150,000.

Fleurets said the nightclub is a "high-quality, fully fitted venue" spanning the ground and first floors with additional ancillary space available in the basement and the attic.

Simon Hall, Fleurets Director and Head of Agency North, commented: "Ultra Nightclub occupies a prime position within the Calls Lane late-night circuit, an area that has become a destination for Leeds nightlife.

"This property offers a rare opportunity for an operator to join an established and thriving scene.

"With its recent refurbishment, fully fitted interior, and the benefit of a Free of Tie lease, this property presents significant potential for a successful venture."

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office.