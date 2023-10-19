Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bowers Tap: Popular Leeds city centre pub put up for sale for £1.5m

A popular Leeds city centre is set to go under the hammer next month.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
The Bowers Tap at 157-158 Lower Briggate has a guide price of £1.5 million and will be sold at auction on November 2, 2023.

The lease until 2044 is guaranteed by the Stonegate Pub Company and is subject to annual Retail Price Index (RPI) increases to a minimum of two per cent and maximum of four per cent.

The prominent freehold pub currently generates £167,517 in annual rent.

Bowers Tap on Lower Briggate.Bowers Tap on Lower Briggate.
Jon Skerry, of auctioneers Acuitus said: “The Bowers Tap has a number of attractive qualities that will entice investors: a long unexpired lease, strong revenue and busy central location. We expect to see it get a positive level of interest from potential buyers.”

The Acuitus auction will take place on November 2nd at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

