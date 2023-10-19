A popular Leeds city centre is set to go under the hammer next month.

The Bowers Tap at 157-158 Lower Briggate has a guide price of £1.5 million and will be sold at auction on November 2, 2023.

The lease until 2044 is guaranteed by the Stonegate Pub Company and is subject to annual Retail Price Index (RPI) increases to a minimum of two per cent and maximum of four per cent.

The prominent freehold pub currently generates £167,517 in annual rent.

Bowers Tap on Lower Briggate.

Jon Skerry, of auctioneers Acuitus said: “The Bowers Tap has a number of attractive qualities that will entice investors: a long unexpired lease, strong revenue and busy central location. We expect to see it get a positive level of interest from potential buyers.”