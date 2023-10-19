Bowers Tap: Popular Leeds city centre pub put up for sale for £1.5m
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bowers Tap at 157-158 Lower Briggate has a guide price of £1.5 million and will be sold at auction on November 2, 2023.
The lease until 2044 is guaranteed by the Stonegate Pub Company and is subject to annual Retail Price Index (RPI) increases to a minimum of two per cent and maximum of four per cent.
The prominent freehold pub currently generates £167,517 in annual rent.
Jon Skerry, of auctioneers Acuitus said: “The Bowers Tap has a number of attractive qualities that will entice investors: a long unexpired lease, strong revenue and busy central location. We expect to see it get a positive level of interest from potential buyers.”
The Acuitus auction will take place on November 2nd at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.