An independent store in Leeds is asking its customers for help as soaring costs threaten its survival

Sustainable fashion retailer Tråd Collective shared a heartfelt video on its social media accounts, detailing the challenges it has faced since relocating from Headingley to Vicar Lane last year.

Josefin Wanner and James Fenwick, founders the Swedish-inspired "slow fashion" store established in 2021, revealed that the business has been grappling with numerous difficulties, including the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and their move from Otley Road in November 2023.

Jo Wanner and James Fenwick at Tråd Collective are pleading for help amid rising costs. | Simon Hulme

In a direct plea to customers, Josefin said: “It has been very tough for us to rebuild, and despite our best efforts, we are now running out of cash and potentially facing closure. We’ve had to make hard decisions, including asking our amazing team to reduce their hours. James and I will not be taking a wage for the time being.”

She continued: “Here’s how you can help: leave a review on Google, tell your friends about us, or even better, buy your Christmas gifts from us.”

Tråd Collective specialises in upcycled fashion, aiming to make sustainable clothing more accessible to people in Leeds.

“As a small independent business, we couldn’t compete with them. But since we’ve moved we’ve had old customers from Headingley come visit us to support us which is so encouraging.”

The store’s style reflects Josefin's Swedish heritage while showcasing a variety of Yorkshire-based brands.

In addition to clothing, Tråd Collective offers lifestyle products such as prints from local artists, cruelty-free vegan nail varnish, jewellery from local designers and hair accessories and eye-masks crafted by Josefin herself.