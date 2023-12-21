An independent sustainable clothing brand in Leeds has opened its doors in the city centre.
1. Inside Trad Collective
Here are 12 pictures inside the new Trad Collective store. Photo: National World
2. Trad Collective
Trad Collective, a sustainable fashion and lifestyle shop, have moved from their old location in Headingley to Vicar Lane in the city centre. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Trad Collective
The relocation comes after Greggs put in a better offer for the venue they were previously in. Co-owner James Fenwick said: "As a small independent business we couldn’t compete with them." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Trad Collective
Trad Collective first opened in Headingley by fiance's Josefin Wanner and James Fenwick in September 2021. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Trad Collective
It launched with the ambitious goal of changing the fast fashion industry by making sustainability easier for the people of Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Trad Collective
The shop has a mission to empower customers to extend the lifespan of their clothing items. It achieves this by providing a range of services such as repair, alteration, and upcycling. This is all done in their in-house studio by seamstresses Josefin, Ruby and Emilie. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe