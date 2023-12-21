Leeds news you can trust since 1890
An independent sustainable clothing brand in Leeds has opened its doors in the city centre.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 11:33 GMT

Tråd Collective first opened in Headingley by fiance's Josefin Wanner and James Fenwick in September 2021. The shop aimed to make sustainability easier for the people of Leeds.

This December, it announced on its social media channels that it has found a new home in Vicar Lane.

Yorkshire Evening Post Jonathan Gawthorpe took a took inside the new venue.

Here are 12 pictures inside the new Trad Collective store.

1. Inside Trad Collective

Trad Collective, a sustainable fashion and lifestyle shop, have moved from their old location in Headingley to Vicar Lane in the city centre.

2. Trad Collective

The relocation comes after Greggs put in a better offer for the venue they were previously in. Co-owner James Fenwick said: "As a small independent business we couldn’t compete with them."

3. Trad Collective

Trad Collective first opened in Headingley by fiance's Josefin Wanner and James Fenwick in September 2021.

4. Trad Collective

It launched with the ambitious goal of changing the fast fashion industry by making sustainability easier for the people of Leeds.

5. Trad Collective

The shop has a mission to empower customers to extend the lifespan of their clothing items. It achieves this by providing a range of services such as repair, alteration, and upcycling. This is all done in their in-house studio by seamstresses Josefin, Ruby and Emilie.

6. Trad Collective

