The Owl Leeds: Top-rated restaurant announces shock closure but teases 'fresh new chapter'
The Owl, located on Mustard Wharf, Holbeck, announced that it would be closing and that a “new chapter is on its way.”
In a statement posted to its website, the top-rated restaurant announced it will shut at the end of the month following the departure of head chef Mark Owens.
A spokesperson said: “At the end of this month, The Owl will be closing its doors. Mark Owens, who’s been leading our kitchen serving some of the best food in the city is off to an exciting new opportunity.
“With that change, chef Liz Cottam has decided it’s time for a fresh new chapter for our beautiful dockside space. We’ll be revealing more about what’s next very soon.
“We've loved every minute of the past five years, and now it's time to make space for something new.”
Earlier this year, Liz Cottam, who rose to prominence on MasterChef in 2016, revealed plans to take back over operations at The Owl.
Liz founded the restaurant with chef and business partner Mark Owens in 2019. It was originally based in Kirkgate Market before relocating to Mustard Wharf in 2022.
