A renowned chef is returning to lead the kitchen at the celebrated restaurant she founded six years ago - and she’s bringing a brand new direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Cottam, who rose to prominence on MasterChef in 2016, is synonymous with former fine dining venue Home. But after its sudden closure last year, the cooking star has revealed plans to take over operations at The Owl.

Renowned chef Liz Cottam is returning to lead the kitchen at The Owl, the celebrated restaurant she founded six years ago - and she’s bringing a brand new direction. | Liz Cottam/HOME

She founded the high-end restaurant with chef and business partner Mark Owens in 2019. Originally based in Kirkgate Market, it has since moved to its current location at Mustard Wharf where it built a solid reputation for upmarket food in relaxed surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her homecoming is expected to herald a return to the bold and cosy cuisine that the team initially focused on when they launched in the market.

“When Home closed, many people asked me what was next,” said Liz. “The one thing I knew was that whatever I did next, it would be centred around pared-back, soulful cooking, the kind of food that makes me really happy.”

“This year we’re placing ingredients and accessible dining at the heart of everything we’re doing at The Owl, but that doesn’t mean that our creativity is taking a back seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The restaurant landscape has definitely evolved, but it hasn’t completely changed either. Our menus reflect this evolution, offering a way to enjoy great cooking, quality ingredients, and vibrant flavours every day - not just for special occasions.”

The restaurant will return to its roots with a new pared-back menu. | PGHL/The Owl

Inside the comfortable dining room with stunning waterside views, customers can expect a new ‘Guinea Pig’ menu that will feature a selection of dishes that will not be revealed in advance. It will give diners the chance to try a variety of surprise plates, with food designed to share and a focus on experimentation.

Liz continued: “Our Guinea Pig nights are a great way to test new dishes, but it’s also about connecting with our wonderful regular guests and having a lot of fun. These nights are all about surprises, but it’s very much a creative process in progress. We love experimenting with new dishes and making sure that our menus stay fresh and exciting.”

A new relaxed main menu will also be on offer and is expected to change regularly, with hearty and comforting dishes. Guests will be able to choose between a two, three or seven-course option, with an extensive wine list and creative cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, The Owl’s tasting menu will still be available alongside a weekend brunch menu and roast dinners on Sundays.

Elizabeth added: “We’re super committed to an ever-changing menu at The Owl, whether it’s brunch, lunch, dinner, or a Sunday roast, and all our new menus are about celebrating high-quality, local ingredients.

“Our food is for people who want and appreciate exceptional taste and service in a relaxed and welcoming environment, and these new menus have something for all appetites and occasions.

“The feedback so far has been fantastic, and we are seeing lots of customers returning regularly to try different things.”