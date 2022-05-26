Founded by Liz Cottam and Mark Owens in November 2019, The Owl was the market's first ever pub in its long history.

But the restaurant soon outgrew its market location and it was announced at the end of last year that the establishment, now rebranded as Owl, was on the move.

The restaurant will reopen at Lockside tomorrow, a picturesque location by the canal, in the Leeds' Mustard Wharf development.

Visitors to Owl can enjoy floor-to-ceiling views of the canal at its urban waterfront setting.

No longer restrained by the opening times of the market, the new restaurant can accommodate around twice as many diners than in its previous home.

It boasts an undercover outdoor dining area, where pooches are welcome, and walk-ins are available for the terrace.

Liz and Mark have received high praise from critics since they opened the restaurant, which was previously listed in the Michelin Guide.

The new home is just the start of their ambitious visions for the restaurant.

Dishes will be switched up every fortnight, with a full menu change every four to six weeks, depending on what is seasonably available.

The restaurant will continue its focus on local game, fish and meat, as well as serving a snack menu that includes the finest oysters, cheese and a grazing selection.

Mark said: "We have worked so hard behind the scenes to create the Owl we’ve always envisioned.

"We are excited to start this new chapter in the life of Owl and are looking forward to welcoming all of our guests, old and new.

"Owl is great food, a great atmosphere and an experience to remember.