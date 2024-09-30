Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pub in Leeds city centre has closed its doors for the next few weeks while it undergoes a "six-figure investment".

The investment is creating 12 new jobs at the Greene King pub, which held a recruitment day last week, on September 25.

The Griffin pub, on Boar Lane, is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment. | James Hardisty/National World

When permission for the refurbishment was sought, The Griffin was called "tired and dated" and "in need of refreshing to attract a wider clientele".

A report submitted to Leeds City Council read: “The current bar and back of house area is no longer fit for purpose and does not meet modern operational requirements.

“The proposed works will enable areas of the pub to be separated off and booked for meetings and small functions.”

The Griffin is set to reopen to the public in early November.