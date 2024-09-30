The Griffin, Boar Lane: Leeds city centre pub announces closure while it undergoes 'six-figure investment'
The Griffin on Boar Lane closed on Sunday, September 29, while it receives a "significant" renovation to the pub internally and externally.
The investment is creating 12 new jobs at the Greene King pub, which held a recruitment day last week, on September 25.
When permission for the refurbishment was sought, The Griffin was called "tired and dated" and "in need of refreshing to attract a wider clientele".
A report submitted to Leeds City Council read: “The current bar and back of house area is no longer fit for purpose and does not meet modern operational requirements.
“The proposed works will enable areas of the pub to be separated off and booked for meetings and small functions.”
The Griffin is set to reopen to the public in early November.
