Regulars at a Leeds pub have been raising a glass to a major makover at their local.

The Fox and Hounds in Cookridge has welcomed pub-goers back following an extensive nearly three-week refurbishment.

Boasting a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit.

Inside the new-look Fox and Hounds. | Third Party

Leisha Bullen, general manager at the Fox and Hounds, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of the Fox and Hounds we all know and love.”