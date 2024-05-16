Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A city centre pub could be refurbished if permission is granted to carry out building work on the historic site.

Modernisation plans for the Griffin on Boar Lane are being considered under an application for listed building consent.

A planning report submitted to Leeds City Council said the Grade II-Listed pub was in need of an upgrade to attract new customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bigger bar and new function spaces are among the proposals.

The Griffin pub, on Boar Lane, in Leeds city centre, pictured in 2015.

The report said: “The pub is tired and dated and needs refreshing to attract a wider clientèle.

“The current bar and back of house area is no longer fit for purpose and does not meet modern operational requirements.

“The proposed works will enable areas of the pub to be separated off and booked for meetings and small functions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unused side entrance to the pub, which is in the City Centre Conservation Area, would be reinstated and exterior doors and windows redecorated.

The planning report said: “The proposed works will update the interior and create a more attractive and relaxed modern pub environment.

“The applicant is looking to appeal to a wider customer base in order to improve the viability of the premises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said the Greene King premises was renovated and converted by the current leaseholder in 2014, but there had since been little investment.

New seating would be installed, along with wall-mounted TVs and new lighting as part of the refurbishment.

Glazed double doors would be fitted to the side entrance on Mill Hill and existing metal gates removed.

The planning report said: “It is well document that the pub sector is struggling and continuing to face challenging times and that premises are closing down on a daily basis as a result.