The Griffin Leeds: Plans to upgrade ‘tired’ Boar Lane pub to make it ‘more attractive and relaxed’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Modernisation plans for the Griffin on Boar Lane are being considered under an application for listed building consent.
A planning report submitted to Leeds City Council said the Grade II-Listed pub was in need of an upgrade to attract new customers.
A bigger bar and new function spaces are among the proposals.
The report said: “The pub is tired and dated and needs refreshing to attract a wider clientèle.
“The current bar and back of house area is no longer fit for purpose and does not meet modern operational requirements.
“The proposed works will enable areas of the pub to be separated off and booked for meetings and small functions.”
An unused side entrance to the pub, which is in the City Centre Conservation Area, would be reinstated and exterior doors and windows redecorated.
The planning report said: “The proposed works will update the interior and create a more attractive and relaxed modern pub environment.
“The applicant is looking to appeal to a wider customer base in order to improve the viability of the premises.”
Sign up now to get the latest headlines and breaking stories from Leeds and the surrounding areas delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
The report said the Greene King premises was renovated and converted by the current leaseholder in 2014, but there had since been little investment.
New seating would be installed, along with wall-mounted TVs and new lighting as part of the refurbishment.
Glazed double doors would be fitted to the side entrance on Mill Hill and existing metal gates removed.
The planning report said: “It is well document that the pub sector is struggling and continuing to face challenging times and that premises are closing down on a daily basis as a result.
“It is extremely important therefore that premises remain attractive to potential customers and that they evolve and adapt to changing customers tastes, needs and expectations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.