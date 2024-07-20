Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At first glance, The Griffin comes across like a traditional old city centre boozer on Boar Lane.

The Greene King pub, which recently applied for permission for a major refurbishment was described as “tired and dated” and in need of refreshment to “attract a wider clientele”. But maybe that’s not so bad?

The Griffin pub, on Boar Lane, saved me from having to watch the football in my sofa. | James Hardisty/National World

While it’s not the place I would suggest my friends and I meet up at for a pint on a Saturday, it does serve a purpose.

After a horrible display at the group stage, few people expected great things from the Three Lions at the 2024 Euros. But as England made it onto the knock-out stage, I needed somewhere to watch the match.

Being last-minute as usual, I ended up finding a table big enough for my friends and I at The Griffin, and watched England beat Slovakia in the round of 16.

A massive plus was the easy-to-navigate website, which may come down to it being owned by a major pub chain. Too many times have I found myself calling dead phone numbers to navigating websites as old as the York wall.

The Griffin is divided into a number of “rooms”, which might make it a bit tricky to navigate at first. But once you’ve painted a mental map of the pub, it actually benefits it greatly by creating a more familiar feeling, where having conversations with friends is easy.

There is a decent selection of drinks as well, served from a large, old-school bar. Here is your range of beers and ciders on draught including Birra Moretti, Mardi, Old Mout and whatever else you might need for a football match or a quick pint before heading to the train station.

You’ll also a find an extensive wine menu with a range of whites, reds, roses and sparkling.

As for food, The Griffin serves classic pub grub and roasts along with some interesting items such as jerk chicken bao buns and flatbread wraps, all for a decent price.

The Griffin might not be the perfect pub. It might be worn down and at times rowdy. But the fact is that it serves a purpose. And maybe I’ll stop by for a pint before my next train.

Factfile

Address: 31 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 5DA

Telephone: 0113 245 2803

Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 11am-midnight; Sun, 11am-10.30pm

Website: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs/west-yorkshire/griffin

Scores

Drinks: 6/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 5/10

Service: 7/10