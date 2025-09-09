Tapi Carpets & Floors have announced the opening of their latest store in Leeds.

Located on the site of former Carpetright store in Kirkstall, it adds to tapi Carpets & Floors portfolio of more than 210 stores across the UK, including existing Leeds stores in Guiseley and Birstall.

Tapi are known for making inspiring flooring reassuringly simple, and this shows with their customers rating them excellent on Trustpilot, with over 86,000 customer reviews.

In July 2024, they bought Carpetright when the company went into administration, which included taking over 54 stores from the retailer across the region.

Jeevan Karir, CEO of Tapi Carpets & Floors, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our brand-new store in Leeds Kirkstall, giving local customers the chance to explore our extensive range of carpets, laminate, vinyl, luxury vinyl, and wood flooring.

“From timeless classics to on-trend designs, we’ve got something to suit every style, taste, and budget. Our friendly team is looking forward to welcoming customers through our doors, helping them find the perfect flooring to transform their homes.”

The new store is located at Unit 4 Abbey Retail Park, Savins Mill Way, Kirkstall, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS5 3RP.

Tapi floorologists (flooring experts) can help you find the perfect flooring to suit your lifestyle and budget. The brand-new store reflects this ethos, with an extensive collection to choose from, all displayed in a contemporary, clutter-free layout. It officially opened to the public on Friday, August 29.