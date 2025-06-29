A Leeds-based sofas and chairs business has been put up for sale.

Tailor Made Sofas & Chairs, located in Hope Street, Morley, has been listed for sale by CoGoGo at an asking price of £69,999.

Successfully trading since 2003, this long-standing business benefits from a spacious on-site car park and covers approximately 3,204 sq ft, which includes a mezzanine floor and dedicated office space.

In addition to its core offering of tailored sofas and chairs, the store also stocks a curated selection of stylish home accessories such as lamps, cabinets, cushions, and more, providing everything needed to complete a home interior.

The ad listing said: “The owner has cultivated strong relationships with numerous UK manufacturers, enabling the business to specialise in bespoke sofas crafted by some of the country’s finest artisans. This results in a product range that is high in quality yet accessible in price, appealing to a wide customer base.

“The sale includes all existing stock, tools, machinery, and customer databases and is ideally suited to an owner-operator passionate about furniture and design or an investor looking to enter or expand within the interiors market.”

There is significant potential for a new owner to expand including online presence, e-commerce to reach national audiences and delivery and installation services.

Tailor Made Sofas & Chairs is known for its craftsmanship, premium materials, and personalised service. It enjoys a loyal and diverse customer base, including homeowners, interior designers, and commercial clients like boutique hotels and offices.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £189,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.