Sixteen super-supping snaps from Leeds International Beer Festival

Published 6th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

Brewers have been rolling out the barrel for the 13th annual Leeds International Beer Festival.

Held at Kirkstall Abbey, the popular event showcases the best beers from around the Leeds area and beyond.

Kicking off on Thursday night, it will run until Sunday (September 7) and occupies the church, courtyard and cloister at the monastic ruins.

The festival features a wide selection of food and drink along with entertainment and food.

Breweries selling their beer include Horsforth Brewery, Northern Monk and of course Kirkstall Brewery.

A host of international brands, including Amundsen, Der Tegernsee and Einsiedler are also present.

Split into five-hour sessions, click here for availability of tickets for the remaining sessions.

Lauren Dutton of Bradford and Paul Head of Pudsey find a quiet spot to select their next drinks.

1. Leeds Beer Festival

Lauren Dutton of Bradford and Paul Head of Pudsey find a quiet spot to select their next drinks. | Steve Riding

The Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey is now in its 13th year.

2. Leeds Beer Festival

The Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey is now in its 13th year. | Steve Riding

The Leeds Ale Society of the University of Leeds try some of the hundreds of beers on offer.

3. Leeds Beer Festival

The Leeds Ale Society of the University of Leeds try some of the hundreds of beers on offer. | Steve Riding

Just chilling.... Aimee Lewis of Bramley and Moira Marshall of Yeadon.

4. Leeds Beer Festival

Just chilling.... Aimee Lewis of Bramley and Moira Marshall of Yeadon. | Steve Riding

Drinkers gathering at the annual four-day beer festival at Kirkstall Abbey.

5. Leeds Beer Festival

Drinkers gathering at the annual four-day beer festival at Kirkstall Abbey. | Steve Riding

It's not all about the beer.....Glasses of water at the festival helping with drinks and glass washing and promoting and raising awareness of WaterAid. From left to right, Jamie Mattacks, Anna Murphy, James Rebello and Gary Booth.

6. Leeds Beer Festival

It's not all about the beer.....Glasses of water at the festival helping with drinks and glass washing and promoting and raising awareness of WaterAid. From left to right, Jamie Mattacks, Anna Murphy, James Rebello and Gary Booth. | Steve Riding

