Excitement as Dunelm set to open in The Springs Leeds for first time

The popular homes store is set to open on April 1 according to a new announcement.

The Springs Leeds posted: "Some exciting news incoming...

The Springs Leeds

"The home of homes...Dunelm is officially opening at The Springs Leeds on 1st April!

"For those who love all things home, we are as excited as you are."

The first 30 followers of the community Facebook page for the store through the door on April 1 will get a £10 gift card and a £20 Dunelm goody bag.

A 'shining star of the community' will cut the ribbon on the store and also win a £50 gift card and goody bag.

Many Leeds shoppers took to Facebook following the announcement.

One said: "Fantastic news!"

Another added: "Fab, so much closer to me."