A popular Danish homeware brand has launched in style at Trinity Leeds.

Søstrene Grene officially opened at Trinity Shopping Centre on Friday (January 24) - the eagerly-anticipated launch saw live performances from ballerinas and a string duo as eager shoppers queued on the red carpet to get a glimpse inside the Scandi-inspired store.

The first 100 lucky shoppers were also treated to a voucher for a free large, tufted rug and a canvas goodie bag filled with gifts.

UK Joint Venture Partner at Søstrene Grene, Jonathan Cooper, said: “We’re delighted to bring Søstrene Grene to Trinity Leeds. The new store offers a fresh and inspiring space for shoppers to discover our Scandi-inspired designs, and we’re sure it will resonate with the city’s vibrancy.

“Leeds has such a rich and energetic character, and we’re excited to see how the store becomes part of its thriving retail scene.”

The new arrival is the fast-growing retailer’s fourth site in Yorkshire and will offer seasonal collections, from contemporary interiors and children’s toys to soft furnishings, kitchen accessories and more.

Søstrene Grene previously opened a store at Trinity Walk, Wakefield, in September.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, added: “There’s been so much excitement around the arrival of Søstrene Grene ever since it was announced. It’s been fantastic to see how the people of Leeds have really embraced the brand and been eager to see what’s in store.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Søstrene Grene to Trinity Leeds and offer our guests even more choice.”