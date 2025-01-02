Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Danish homeware brand has announced the date for its first store opening in Leeds.

Søstrene Grene is set to open its fourth store in Yorkshire on January 24 when the retailer will finally open its doors at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre.

When the store officially opens at 10am, the first 100 shoppers through the doors can get their hands on a voucher for a free large, tufted rug (worth over £60), plus a stylish canvas goodie bag filled with gifts. There will also be refreshments accompanied by some special live performances.

Looking forward customers can anticipate frequent product drops and seasonal collections, including contemporary interiors, hobby items, children’s toys, soft furniture, kitchen accessories and more.

The international retailer, which has over 300 stores globally and 45 in the UK, will bring its signature Scandi-inspired style and affordable prices to the city, marking its fourth Yorkshire location (after Sheffield, York and Wakefield) and the first of many openings in the North of England for 2025.

Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge,’ Søstrene Grene’s products and cosy atmosphere are designed to “wrap you in a sense of comfort, warmth, and joy”.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, comments: “We’re excited to bring the Søstrene Grene experience to Leeds, where customers can continue to discover our wide range of affordable, high-quality products. Every visit offers delightful surprises, with the chance to explore the world of ‘hygge’.”

UK Joint Venture partner, Jonathan Cooper, who operates Søstrene Grene stores across the North of England, said he is “thrilled to finally announce the upcoming Grand Opening date”.

He said: “It is an especially exciting time for us as we continue to expand the brand’s presence across the North of England throughout 2025 and this is the perfect location to kickstart a busy year.

“We’ve already received such a great reaction to the initial announcement of our Leeds store and think it will make a brilliant new addition to the centre’s retail offering. Our opening morning celebration is not one to be missed, so we hope to see you there at Trinity Leeds in the new year.”

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “It’s been amazing to see how the people of Leeds have embraced the news of Søstrene Grene’s arrival. There’s been a lot of buzz and excitement, and we’re pleased to announce they’ll be kicking off 2025 in style when they open their doors here are Trinity Leeds next month.”

The official Grand Opening of Søstrene Grene, Leeds will take place at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre on Friday 24 th January at 10am.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene visit their website or follow them on Instagram: @sostrenegrene