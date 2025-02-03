Savvy Baker Roundhay: Acclaimed brownie cafe set up by Leeds entrepreneur for sale at £25,000
The Savvy Baker Cafe, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £24,955.
Set up by Leeds entrepreneur Savannah Roqaa, the popular 4.7-star Google reviewed venue first opened to customers in early 2022.
Savannah, better known as The Savvy Baker, built her online business almost overnight after baking for her friends during the first Covid-19 lockdown.
It has since grown into a social media sensation, with more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, selling an array of sweet treats, such as brownies and cookies.
Listed for sale by Blacks Business Brokers and offering seating for 17 and a five-star food hygiene rating - the cafe achieves an annual turnover of £80,918 and net profits of £41,586.
The Savvy Baker currently also offers cafes in Seacroft, York and Chesterfield.