An acclaimed brownie cafe in north Leeds has been put up for sale.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Savvy Baker Cafe, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £24,955.

Set up by Leeds entrepreneur Savannah Roqaa, the popular 4.7-star Google reviewed venue first opened to customers in early 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Savvy Baker Cafe, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, has been put up for sale. | James Hardisty

Savannah, better known as The Savvy Baker, built her online business almost overnight after baking for her friends during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

It has since grown into a social media sensation, with more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, selling an array of sweet treats, such as brownies and cookies.

Listed for sale by Blacks Business Brokers and offering seating for 17 and a five-star food hygiene rating - the cafe achieves an annual turnover of £80,918 and net profits of £41,586.

The Savvy Baker currently also offers cafes in Seacroft, York and Chesterfield.