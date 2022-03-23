Savannah, better known as The Savvy Baker, built her online business almost overnight after baking for her friends during the first lockdown.

She was inundated with requests on social media and began to turn out 30-40 boxes of brownies per week from her small Roundhay kitchen.

Two years later, the business has grown into a social media sensation.

Savannah Roqaa, better known as The Savvy Baker, is opening her first cafe in Roundhay

With more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, Savannah sells an array of sweet treats, such as brownies and cookies, baked in her large commercial kitchen.

And now Savannah is celebrating the launch of her first café, located in Lidgett Lane in Roundhay.

She said: “I’ve lived in Roundhay my whole life, so I couldn’t think of a better area to launch.

The Savvy Baker's sticky caramel chocolate brownie tub

"The Savvy Baker is something I want to share with the local community and being surrounded by residential properties, it made sense to put the café right in the middle of it all.”

The Savvy Baker café will launch on Thursday March 31, with opening hours of 8.30am to 4pm on Tuesday-Sunday.

The café will stock Savannah's popular brownies, brookies, cookies, flapjacks, cakes and tarts, as well as serving North Star coffee.

Her new brownie tubs, already a hit with her customers, will also be on offer and Savannah hopes to expand into savoury treats once the café is up-and-running.

Savannah added: “After we’ve been open a couple of months, we will be able to expand our menu, offering breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, shakes, ice cream and more.

"We also want to plan events, including doggy days. But we’re taking it one step at a time”.

Savannah is opening the café with her partner Jordan Simms, who will help with the day-to-day operations.

“Jordan moved up to Leeds and has always been my biggest supporter," Savannah said.

"I’m so busy with the bakery and running that side of the business that having someone I trust to help run the café was a must. Plus, not having to make every decision alone is a bonus.

"We’re both really excited; it feels like the most natural next step. Initially, we were solely online, but as the world changes, we have to adapt."