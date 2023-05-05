Leeds baking entrepreneur Savannah Roqaa, better known as The Savvy Baker, built her online business almost overnight after baking for her friends during the first Covid-19 lockdown. She was inundated with requests on social media and began to turn out 30-40 boxes of brownies per week from her small Roundhay kitchen.

Three years later and the business has grown into a social media sensation. With more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, Savannah sells an array of sweet treats, such as brownies and cookies, baked in her large commercial kitchen and is now teaming up with Leeds United.

Taking to Instagram last night, Savannah announced that she was preparing to open an all new stall in the Elland Road East Stand – offering fans some sweet treats as they endure the highs and lows of supporting the city’s beloved Whites.

Leeds baking entrepreneur Savannah Roqaa built her online business almost overnight during the first Covid-19 lockdown. Pictures: Jonathan Gawthorpe/James Hardisty

She said: “Exciting news guys!!!! We’re going to have a stand at ELLAND ROAD!! Inside the turnstiles at the East Stand on match days AND supplied to the brew bar and coffee shop at the east stand too.

"This is HUGE for us!!! If you’re attending the last 2 home games, come and show us some support too Brownies while you watch the match First up.. Leeds Vs Newcastle.”