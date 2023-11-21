The Savvy Baker Leeds: Brownie entrepreneur to open new cafe at the White Rose shopping centre
The brownie empire, founded by Savannah Roqaa during lockdown, will open a new pop-up site in the White Rose shopping centre on Thursday (November 23). Located in the centre’s food court, the cafe will run through Christmas and into the new year.
As well as the Savvy Baker’s much-loved bakes and cookies, Savannah said it will serve coffee and “plenty of surprises”.
Making the announcement on Instagram, she said: “We’re opening a brand new cafe this Thursday in White Rose Food Court! You heard us, we’re going to be at @whiteroseleeds all the way through Christmas and into the New Year!
"We’ll have bakes and cookies, we’ll have coffee and we’ll have plenty of newness and surprises! Keep your eyes peeled because you won’t want to miss out on what we have in store for you.”
Starting out as a lockdown hobby, The Savvy Baker now supplies sweet treats to customers all over the country and boasts a flagship cafe in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay.
The power of Instagram has been instrumental in growing the brand; Savannah regularly shares her latest creations on the platform and many of her customers have followed her journey from novice baker to entrepreneur.