The Savvy Baker is set to open a new cafe in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brownie empire, founded by Savannah Roqaa during lockdown, will open a new pop-up site in the White Rose shopping centre on Thursday (November 23). Located in the centre’s food court, the cafe will run through Christmas and into the new year.

As well as the Savvy Baker’s much-loved bakes and cookies, Savannah said it will serve coffee and “plenty of surprises”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the announcement on Instagram, she said: “We’re opening a brand new cafe this Thursday in White Rose Food Court! You heard us, we’re going to be at @whiteroseleeds all the way through Christmas and into the New Year!

Savannah Roqaa, founder of The Savvy Baker, is opening a new cafe in the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

"We’ll have bakes and cookies, we’ll have coffee and we’ll have plenty of newness and surprises! Keep your eyes peeled because you won’t want to miss out on what we have in store for you.”

Starting out as a lockdown hobby, The Savvy Baker now supplies sweet treats to customers all over the country and boasts a flagship cafe in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay.