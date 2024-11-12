Rita's Leeds: 'Beer hall for cocktail lovers' with daily live music set to take over former Walkabout venue
Taking over the former Walkabout site on Woodhouse Lane, Rita's Beer Hall & Ballroom is gearing up for its grand opening in just a few weeks. Describing itself as a "beer hall for cocktail lovers", the Rita’s aims to bring something new to the city's nightlife scene.
The Australian-themed Walkabout was a long-time favourite among Leeds' student crowd and announced its sudden closure at the end of September. News of its replacement arrived swiftly, as the venue's rebranded website went live, and permission was sought for bold red neon signage to light up the surrounding streets.
Rita's promises daily live music and "pool parties" where guests can enjoy leopard print pool tables for free on Mondays.
Ahead of its grand opening on December 6, the new pub introduced itself with a statement: "Welcome to Rita’s World.
"We’re Leeds’ beer hall for cocktail lovers, but we don’t just bring the beer and booze. We bring that new vibration, with live music every night, tequila slushies, monster pizzas, pool parties and so, so much more. Come join the marg party!"
David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, the company behind Rita’s added: “Rita’s is set to bring day-to-night experience to Leeds like no other. We can’t wait to welcome this first-of-its-kind venue to Leeds, a city where Rita’s will really shine. It’s a place where everyone is welcome, the pool tables are leopard print, dancing is always encouraged, and anything can happen!”
