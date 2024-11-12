A new pub in Leeds is set to open, offering "daily live music, tequila slushies, and monster pizzas."

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking over the former Walkabout site on Woodhouse Lane, Rita's Beer Hall & Ballroom is gearing up for its grand opening in just a few weeks. Describing itself as a "beer hall for cocktail lovers", the Rita’s aims to bring something new to the city's nightlife scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonehouse/Ashleigh Signs Ltd/Rita's

Rita's promises daily live music and "pool parties" where guests can enjoy leopard print pool tables for free on Mondays.

Ahead of its grand opening on December 6, the new pub introduced itself with a statement: "Welcome to Rita’s World.

"We’re Leeds’ beer hall for cocktail lovers, but we don’t just bring the beer and booze. We bring that new vibration, with live music every night, tequila slushies, monster pizzas, pool parties and so, so much more. Come join the marg party!"

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, the company behind Rita’s added: “Rita’s is set to bring day-to-night experience to Leeds like no other. We can’t wait to welcome this first-of-its-kind venue to Leeds, a city where Rita’s will really shine. It’s a place where everyone is welcome, the pool tables are leopard print, dancing is always encouraged, and anything can happen!”