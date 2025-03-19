Olympus Headingley: 4.9-star rated Greek street food restaurant in Leeds up for sale at £80,000
Olympus Greek Street Food, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £79,500.
Ideally located on one of the busiest street in north Leeds, Olympus is rated 4.9 out of five stars after 82 reviews on Google. It has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.
The ad listing said: “This is a very popular urban village, well renowned for its vast choices of cuisine, unique bars and high-quality restaurants, making it the most vibrant and bustling high street outside the centre of Leeds.
“Premises on this strip rarely come available and the huge footfall guarantees success for its traders. The premises also benefits from being located across from a Premier Inn hotel.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The 20 cover diner with pavement seating for eight more, features a “superbly fitted” open plan cook and grill line with commercial quality catering equipment.
Olympus achieves a weekly turnover of £5,000 and an annual turnover of £260,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.