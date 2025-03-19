A highly-rated Greek street food restaurant has hit the market in Leeds.

Olympus Greek Street Food, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £79,500.

The ad listing said: “This is a very popular urban village, well renowned for its vast choices of cuisine, unique bars and high-quality restaurants, making it the most vibrant and bustling high street outside the centre of Leeds.

“Premises on this strip rarely come available and the huge footfall guarantees success for its traders. The premises also benefits from being located across from a Premier Inn hotel.”

The 20 cover diner with pavement seating for eight more, features a “superbly fitted” open plan cook and grill line with commercial quality catering equipment.

Olympus achieves a weekly turnover of £5,000 and an annual turnover of £260,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.