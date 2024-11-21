Brewdog Headingley: Former site of popular Leeds brewery bar and restaurant put up for sale
Located on Otley Road, Headingley, the former BrewDog site has been listed for sale by CDG Leisure.
The Scottish brewery and pub chain closed its Headingley site in February 2023 as a result of “increasing costs” and “spiralling energy bills”. The spot has stood vacant ever since.
The ad listing said: “The unit previously operated as a Brewdog and is currently equipped as a fully fitted restaurant and bar. The premises can accommodate up to 42 covers internally and benefits from a large outside seating area.
“Prominently located in the heart of Headingley, a vibrant suburb of Leeds, benefiting from high footfall traffic. There are a variety of independent and national F&B operators including Fat Hippo, Nando's, BOX, Skyrack and The Original Oak to name a few.”
The premises benefits from E class planning use with a premises licence allowing alcohol sales until 10:30 pm Monday to Saturday 9:30 pm on Sundays.
The site is for sale at a passing rent of £41,000 per annum exclusive or premium offers in the region of £150,000.
Net profits and turnover have not been disclosed as part of the sale advert.
