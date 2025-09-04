A fan-favourite restaurant and nightspot in Leeds city centre has announced an exciting expansion ahead of its first birthday.

Nyla’s, which ranks highly on both Google Reviews and TripAdvisor, is taking on an additional floor in its current building on Briggate to double the bar’s capacity, creating a much larger venue and an exclusive private hire space.

The six-figure expansion will provide more flexible room for eating, drinking and dancing as well as a creating a large and stylish space for private events.

The hotspot, which opened in October 2024, was born from the vision of three friends who set out to create a venue that was vibrant, welcoming and the perfect hangout for any social occasion. Fast forward a year and the venue is operating at full capacity every week with an army of fans and a strong social media following.

Nyla’s general manager, Alicia Varley, said: “From day one, the goal at Nyla’s has been to blend great food, cocktails, and music in a setting that feels unique and above all fun.

“After an incredible first year we have rapidly outgrown our space and couldn’t be more grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve had from the Leeds community and our valued regular customers. We can’t wait to unveil our new look just in time to celebrate our first birthday.”

The new upper floor will build on Nyla’s signature look but with its own personality - expect plenty of greenery, statement lighting and bold design touches. It also boasts a large private hire space, which will also double up as a sumptuous late night cocktail bar perfect for those cosy and intimate occasions.

Alongside the expansion guests can look forward to a brand-new menu full of exciting new dishes, seasonal flavours, and twists on favourites from small plates and sharers to brunch classics, or something more indulgent. There will also be a refreshed cocktail list and expanded drinks offering ensuring there’s always plenty of choice on the menu.

With the new space also comes a broader calendar of events. Guests can expect themed nights, extra resident DJs on weekends and new weekly offers.

Building works for the expansion are underway and the new Nyla’s is set to be unveiled to mark its first birthday celebrations. The current venue remains open without disruption while works are carried out.