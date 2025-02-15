Leeds city centre has no shortage of bars, but every so often, a new opening manages to stand out from the crowd.

Nyla’s, the latest addition to Briggate, does exactly that. With a bold look, a drinks menu featuring all the classics, and an atmosphere that balances relaxed daytime drinking with lively weekend revelry, this venue is bound to make waves.

I tried trendy new Leeds city centre bar Nyla's - it’s the perfect spot for cocktails and selfies. | National World

I visited with a friend on a relatively quiet weeknight, and we were immediately struck by the decor. It was reported that, prior to opening, £160,000 was invested in transforming the space - and it shows.

Rich blue upholstery lends a luxurious feel to the seating, while greenery climbs the walls, softening the space and giving it a lush, modern edge. Neon signs provide a trendy, Instagram-worthy glow, and the pièce de résistance - a swing for selfies - cements Nyla’s as a venue that understands the modern nightlife experience. It’s stylish without feeling pretentious, and fun without trying too hard.

The menu here spans everything from classic cocktails to craft beers. I opted for a negroni, a favourite of mine, while my friend went for a margarita. Both arrived perfectly presented, and cost just over £10 each, which is reasonable for the city centre.

The decor at Nyla's is fun and welcoming. | National World

As I’d hoped, the negroni was perfectly balanced - bitter but smooth, with the right amount of orange zest. The margarita had a sharp, refreshing kick, with a salty rim adding that essential contrast - although we would have preferred salt crystals rather than table. However, it was still clear that Nyla’s takes its cocktail-making seriously.

Open from noon until late, Nyla’s also offers a range of options for those looking to grab a bite to eat. Brunch is available for daytime visitors and a selection of bar snacks ensures that evening guests have something to nibble on alongside their drinks. While I didn’t sample the food this time, I spotted plenty of crowd-pleasers on the menu, so I will definitely be back to try those.

At the weekend, the venue plays host to live music and DJs, making it a prime destination for those looking to extend their night out.

While Leeds has plenty of bars, not all of them manage to feel fresh and exciting. But Nyla’s does. From its eye-catching decor to its well-crafted drinks and lively atmosphere, it offers a little bit of everything.

Factfile

Address: 156 Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LY

Phone: 0113 469 5400

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 12pm-11pm; Thur-Sat, 12pm-1am; Sun, 10.30am-1am

Website: visitnylas.com

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 10/10