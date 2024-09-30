Nyla's Briggate: New bar set to open in Leeds serving brunch, coffee and cocktails seven days a week
Nyla’s will be joining the bustling street of Briggate this Saturday, October 5.
More than £160,000 of investment has been made into transforming the venue into a “vibrant social space”.
Open every day from noon until late, Nyla’s offers everything from brunch and bar snacks to coffee and cocktails.
The official website said: “Whether you're looking for a comfortable spot to catch up, enjoy a meal, sip on a signature cocktail, or if you are out for a little dance, we've got you covered.”
It continues: “[...] Nyla’s is well situated [in] the heart of Briggate and the perfect place to connect, unwind, and feel at home in a lively atmosphere.”
Customers can also expect live music, entertainment and DJ’s on the weekends.
