The Space: Leeds city centre nightclub announces relaunch plans after six-figure refurbishment to mark 25 years
The Space at Hirst’s Yard first opened its doors in 1999 and has remained one of the most popular venues in the city ever since.
Now, to celebrate its milestone 25 years in the city, the team behind The Space are investing £250,000 to re-imagine the club to keep it at the forefront of clubbing in Leeds.
The revamped interior will include new décor, improved lighting and state of the art technology, including an LED ceiling over the dancefloor. Plans also include an upgraded sound system and two new VIP areas.
Owner and founder of The Space, Chris Edwards, has a career in the nightclub scene spanning 40 years. He has previously run multiple venues across Leeds and Yorkshire with The Space being his longest established night club.
Mr Edwards said: “To have been part of the Leeds nighttime scene and a destination for party goers and clubbers in Leeds and Yorkshire for 25 years is a huge achievement and one that we are all extremely proud of. We want that legacy to continue with the very best events and parties, setting the standard for late night clubbing for another two decades.
“We are investing heavily in refurbishing the club so that it offers the very best experience for all our loyal partygoers that fill the dancefloor week in and week out. We’d also love to see past clubbers that have loved partying at The Space over the years to come and let their hair down with us again.”
The Space will unveil its revamped look at a VIP launch party on Thursday, April 3. The celebrations will continue into the weekend with The Space grand reopening event on Friday and club night, Connekt, launching on Saturday.
The venue’s event promoter Voodoo Events will curate the club’s weekly listings, which will include underground party vibes and headline DJ’s every week with regular student nights, drinks offers and exclusive special guests.
Voodoo Events joint managing director, Matt Winterbottom, said: “The Space is an iconic venue and a place that everyone who loves a great night out has partied in over the years.
“We are really excited to see it being given a new lease of life which will keep it at the top of the nighttime scene for the next generation of party people, featuring the finest resident DJ’s, the best music, great service and rammed dancefloors!”
Get all the information and latest updates at The Space website or through their Instagram page.
