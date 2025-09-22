A popular cocktail bar has reopened in Leeds city centre.

Be At One Leeds on Boar Lane, reopened on Friday, September 19, following an exciting six-figure refurbishment.

The investment is part of Stonegate Group’s ongoing dedication to invest in their venues with Stonegate investing £100 million in 2024 into improving their pubs, bars and clubs, with Be At One Leeds the latest example of the group’s dedication to enhancing their venues.

Pictures shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post, offer a first look inside, showcasing Be At One’s brand-new bar that has been rebuilt from scratch with a pristine new look and feel, allowing for quicker service and more space for specially trained staff to showcase their cocktail making flair.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s reopening, General Manager Craig Philips, said: “We’ve been working hard on this refurbishment, and this major investment has truly made our bar the ultimate spot for cocktails in Leeds.”

The bar’s once marble walls have been transformed with exposed brick, adding warmth and character to the much-loved venue.

A comfy new range of seating, designed to provide a newfound sense of comfort, has also been added. The improved seating area sees the bar receive a small increase in capacity.

Saturday’s will see the return of Paloma Club, where guests can enjoy £5 Palomas with tequila offers and two-for-one cocktails available all day, bringing the ultimate party to Leeds. Be At One is also also launching exclusive student deals, including cocktails for just £6. Simply download the MiXR app, show a valid student ID.