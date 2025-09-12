Cosy Club on Albion Street will officially reopen at 9am tomorrow morning (Saturday) after closing for the refit in the middle of August. A spokesperson said that they will also reopen on Friday evening if the work is completed in time.
The design has been “inspired by the bold glamour of the 1970s” and sees the space decorated with carpeted walls, luxurious curtains, bespoke chair designs and dramatic statement lighting.
Also included is a vast fish tank complete with an aquatic Leeds cityscape, a mirrored disco ball and “dramatic statement lighting”.
The “significant investment” comes after the company carried out similarly big refurbishments at three other venues as part of its “new evolution roll out”.
Our photographer visited the venue as work was being carried out ahead of the big reopening. Check out his pictures in the gallery below.