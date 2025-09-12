Cosy Club on Albion Street will officially reopen at 9am tomorrow morning (Saturday) after closing for the refit in the middle of August. A spokesperson said that they will also reopen on Friday evening if the work is completed in time.

The design has been “inspired by the bold glamour of the 1970s” and sees the space decorated with carpeted walls, luxurious curtains, bespoke chair designs and dramatic statement lighting.

Also included is a vast fish tank complete with an aquatic Leeds cityscape, a mirrored disco ball and “dramatic statement lighting”.

The “significant investment” comes after the company carried out similarly big refurbishments at three other venues as part of its “new evolution roll out”.

Our photographer visited the venue as work was being carried out ahead of the big reopening. Check out his pictures in the gallery below.

1 . Cosy Club Cosy Club on Albion Street is due to reopen following a major refurbishment | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Reopening The venue is set for its big reopening at 9am on Saturday morning. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Artwork The new refurbishment includes bespoke paintings and artwork | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Lighting The refit also features bespoke lighting following the "significant investment". | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Hard at work Work was still being carried out when our photographer visited on Thursday. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . Decorating The Albion Street venue closed on August 18 so that work could be carried out. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales