Cosy Club Leeds: 15 photos offer first look inside Albion Street bar and restaurant after major refurbishment

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:58 BST

A Leeds city centre bar and restaurant is set to reopen after a major refurbishment that has seen it given a “major glow-up”.

Cosy Club on Albion Street will officially reopen at 9am tomorrow morning (Saturday) after closing for the refit in the middle of August. A spokesperson said that they will also reopen on Friday evening if the work is completed in time.

The design has been “inspired by the bold glamour of the 1970s” and sees the space decorated with carpeted walls, luxurious curtains, bespoke chair designs and dramatic statement lighting.

Also included is a vast fish tank complete with an aquatic Leeds cityscape, a mirrored disco ball and “dramatic statement lighting”.

The “significant investment” comes after the company carried out similarly big refurbishments at three other venues as part of its “new evolution roll out”.

Our photographer visited the venue as work was being carried out ahead of the big reopening. Check out his pictures in the gallery below.

Cosy Club on Albion Street is due to reopen following a major refurbishment

1. Cosy Club

Cosy Club on Albion Street is due to reopen following a major refurbishment | Tony Johnson

The venue is set for its big reopening at 9am on Saturday morning.

2. Reopening

The venue is set for its big reopening at 9am on Saturday morning. | Tony Johnson

The new refurbishment includes bespoke paintings and artwork

3. Artwork

The new refurbishment includes bespoke paintings and artwork | Tony Johnson

The refit also features bespoke lighting following the "significant investment".

4. Lighting

The refit also features bespoke lighting following the "significant investment". | Tony Johnson

Work was still being carried out when our photographer visited on Thursday.

5. Hard at work

Work was still being carried out when our photographer visited on Thursday. | Tony Johnson

The Albion Street venue closed on August 18 so that work could be carried out.

6. Decorating

The Albion Street venue closed on August 18 so that work could be carried out. | Tony Johnson

