Penny Hill Post Office Leeds: New branch opens in Hunslet six months after former postmaster resigned

A new Post Office has opened in a Leeds suburb, six months after its only branch closed down.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:30 pm

The Waterloo Road Post Office in Hunslet closed its doors in March this year after the postmaster resigned.

On Friday, a new branch was opened in Penny Hill Centre.

Penny Hill Post Office will open from 9am-5.30pm on weekdays and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

Inside the new Penny Hill Post Office in Hunslet, Leeds

The branch is located inside Print a Pixel Print Shop, Church Street, and has restored vital services to the Leeds suburb.

It’s 75 metres from the previous Post Office.

As well as postal services, customers will be able to pre-order travel money, make bill payments, top up their mobiles and renew their vehicle tax.

The new branch has a wide door with level access at the entrance and this is space inside for a wheelchair.

There is a customer car park, including disabled parking, directly outside The Penny Hill Centre.

