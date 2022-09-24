On Friday, a new branch was opened in Penny Hill Centre.

Penny Hill Post Office will open from 9am-5.30pm on weekdays and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

Inside the new Penny Hill Post Office in Hunslet, Leeds

The branch is located inside Print a Pixel Print Shop, Church Street, and has restored vital services to the Leeds suburb.

It’s 75 metres from the previous Post Office.

As well as postal services, customers will be able to pre-order travel money, make bill payments, top up their mobiles and renew their vehicle tax.

The new branch has a wide door with level access at the entrance and this is space inside for a wheelchair.